U.S. judge extends halt on Trump travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday extended the order blocking President Trump's controversial travel ban until the state's lawsuit is resolved.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued the ruling after hearing arguments.

State Attorney General Douglas Chin argued that the ban's message is like a "neon sign flashing 'Muslim ban, Muslim ban'" that the government did not turn off.

Hawaii argued that the travel ban discriminates against Muslims and will negatively impacvct

