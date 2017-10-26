Vandals deface New York City synagogue with pink swastika

Oct 26, 2017, 8:28 AM ET
PHOTO: A view from across the street where a swastika is painted on the Sutton Place Synagogue at 5 a.m. on Oct 26, 2017 by one of three males the NYPD suspects, who all fled the scene. PlayNYPD
WATCH Vandals deface New York City synagogue with pink swastika

New York City police are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video defacing a Manhattan synagogue by spray painting it with a pink swastika.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

The NYPD released surveillance video revealing close-up shots of three male suspects, all wearing baseball caps and hooded sweatshirts, who allegedly painted the symbol on the Sutton Place Synagogue on East 51st Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police said.

PHOTO: Surveillance footage captured a close up image of three males wearing baseball caps and hooded sweatshirts whom NYPD suspects are the vandals who painted the pink swastika on the Midtown Manhattan synagogue.NYPD
Surveillance footage captured a close up image of three males wearing baseball caps and hooded sweatshirts whom NYPD suspects are the vandals who painted the pink swastika on the Midtown Manhattan synagogue.

At least one of the suspects, police said, tagged a prominent pink swastika on the door, before the men "fled the location in an unknown direction."

The swastika has since been removed, but the incident is being investigated as an aggravated harassment crime, police said.

In a statement, the synagogue's rabbi, Rachel Ain, deplored the vandalism.

"It is hard to believe and extremely hurtful to think that someone walks around with that level of hatred in their heart," Ain said. "The only way to combat hatred is to stand together, pray together and love each other."

Comments