Vehicle runs into New Orleans parade crowd, police say

A vehicle plowed into a crowd of people watching a parade in New Orleans, injuring more than 20 people, officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenue, where people were watching the Krewe of Endymion parade.

New Orleans Police Department Chief Michael Harrison said one person is in custody and he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. He said police do not not suspect terrorism.

Leslie Capo, a spokesperson at LSU Health New Orleans, said that New Orleans EMS said they transported 21 patients to 10 hospitals, and seven people declined treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

