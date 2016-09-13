A video has emerged of a 30-year-old New York City woman hours before she was killed while jogging last month.

The video, released by Crime Watch Daily, shows Karina Vetrano jogging in Queens hours before her body was discovered. She is seen wearing running shorts and an athletic top while she runs on a road.

" /> karinavetrano/Instagram

On Aug. 2, Vetrano was strangled while jogging alone on a path where she and her father often ran together. The New York Police Department still has no suspects who match DNA recovered from the scene.

Her father, a retired firefighter, did not accompany her on the evening jog because of back pain, he told ABC-owned New York TV station WABC. He became concerned when she did not return home and was with police when her body was found.

Last month police released a sketch of a person of interest they would like to interview. He was seen in the area at the time of Vetrano's murder by a utility worker but is not a suspect, police said.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.