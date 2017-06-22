Newly released video in the Philando Castile case shows an emotional exchange between Castile's girlfriend and her then-4-year-old daughter moments after his shooting in July 2016.

In the video, released by Ramsey County, Minnesota, police, Diamond Reynolds' daughter can be heard trying to calm her mother down moments after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile, who was black, multiple times.

"Mom, please stop cussing and screaming because I don't want you to get shooted," the girl says in the video.

In addition to this video, filmed in the backseat of a squad car, Ramsey County authorities also released a 30-minute interview police conducted with Reynolds.

In the interview, Reynolds describes what happened in the moments leading up to Castile's shooting.

"And the officer, already with his gun blazing, cocked and everything, 'Don't move! Don't move!' Pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and took off," she says.

As video from the interview continues, it's clear that Reynolds is unaware of whether her boyfriend survived the shooting. After hearing the phones of both investigators conducting the interview ping, she asks, "So what are they saying?"

One investigator hesitantly answers to inform her that Castile is dead. Reynolds then breaks down in tears.

At the end of the interview, investigators offer to take her to the hospital where Castile was pronounced dead.

Earlier this week, authorities released dashcam video from the traffic stop showing the moment Yanez opened fire on Castile.

On Friday, June 16, Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Castile. That same day, the city of St. Anthony announced that Yanez had been fired from the police force.

Prosecutors claimed that Yanez did not see the gun and acted unreasonably, while the defense argued that he saw Castile's hand on the gun, which he had a permit to carry, according to The Associated Press.

Defense attorney Earl Gray said that the "verdict was correct" and that the "jury worked hard." Another defense attorney, Thomas Kelly, that while Castile's death was a tragedy, he was "satisfied" with the verdict and "relieved" that the trial is over.

Philando Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, responded to the verdict saying she was "mad as hell" and called Yanez a "murderer."

"The system continues to fail all black people," she said.

She continued, "I am so disappointed in the state of Minnesota. My son loved this state."