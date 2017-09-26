At least 1,000 Calif. residents evacuated due to fast-growing wildfire

California fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents in Corona, Calif., located about 45 minutes southeast of Los Angeles, as the wildfire threatened to burn multiple homes, according to fire officials.
Firefighters have been working through the night dropping water and chemicals on a dangerous wildfire in Southern California. More than a thousand people have been ordered out of their homes in corona about twenty miles east of Disneyland. The fire has burned more than three square miles closing two lanes of a major freeway. Several schools in the area are closed today.

