-
Now Playing: NBA coach calls Trump 'delusional' on athlete bashing
-
Now Playing: Anthony Weiner sentenced to prison
-
Now Playing: Church usher deemed a 'hero' after deadly Nashville shooting
-
Now Playing: LA police investigate possible kidnapping caught on video
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Maria poses threat to US East Coast
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico governor warns of humanitarian crisis after Maria
-
Now Playing: Southern California fire prompts mandatory evacuations
-
Now Playing: At least 1,000 Calif. residents evacuated due to fast-growing wildfire
-
Now Playing: Dallas Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, link arms, kneel ahead of anthem
-
Now Playing: Possible kidnapping in Los Angeles caught on video
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico's governor begs the federal government for help after Hurricane Maria
-
Now Playing: President unapologetic after sparking feud with NFL
-
Now Playing: History is made as the Marine Corps welcomes its 1st female infantry officer
-
Now Playing: Fatal police crash in New Mexico sparks questions
-
Now Playing: Police search for a motive in fatal shooting at a Tennessee church
-
Now Playing: Lebron James on Trump: 'The people run this country ... damn sure not him'
-
Now Playing: Steelers' Villanueva says he 'made a mistake' standing for national anthem without his team
-
Now Playing: What's in the latest travel ban?
-
Now Playing: Parents-to-be announce baby's gender with 187-foot Ferris wheel
-
Now Playing: Bride wears same dress as mother, grandmother