Transcript for At least 1,000 Calif. residents evacuated due to fast-growing wildfire

Firefighters have been working through the night dropping water and chemicals on a dangerous wildfire in Southern California. More than a thousand people have been ordered out of their homes in corona about twenty miles east of Disneyland. The fire has burned more than three square miles closing two lanes of a major freeway. Several schools in the area are closed today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.