Transcript for 11-year-old boy stabs home intruder in mom's defense

Some terrifying moments for a Bronx family when a violent man breaks into their home. Now an eleven year old boy being called a hero for defending his mother 22 year old Bryant fetus is accused of pushing his way into the mount hope apartment Tuesday afternoon claiming. He needed to use their bathroom. When he got inside the 32 year old mother grabbed a kitchen knife to defend yourself a police say the fetus took it from her and started attacking that's what her eleven year old son grabbed another knife. And fought back. It's unfortunate that eleven year old had to do that. But I'm just glad that she wasn't more severely injured. You defend him other you are hero. Well the man ran off after being stabbed twice in the back but police caught him when he showed up at the hospital it was the same hospital by the way where the victims were being treated. And they were able to put the story together.

