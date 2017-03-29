At least 12 dead in Texas church bus crash, police say

More
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the bus was carrying congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas at the time the accident occurred.
1:32 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 12 dead in Texas church bus crash, police say
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46456299,"title":"At least 12 dead in Texas church bus crash, police say","duration":"1:32","description":"According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the bus was carrying congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas at the time the accident occurred.","url":"/US/video/12-dead-texas-church-bus-crash-police-46456299","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.