Transcript for Columbine students join in nationwide walkout for gun control

We are not anti gun and we are not attacking the Second Amendment we support the Second Amendment including the push and that discusses a well regulated militia. And we support the 2008 Supreme Court decision that leaves the door open for common sense gun safety measures. We'd also like to emphasize the bipartisan nature of these walkouts. We had support from students caught all across the political spectrum and we know that both parties have a lot of common ground on this issue. We all advocating for an anti gun violence and look forward to seeing legislation that will do that's. I was born three years after the conference eating at Garnett in the school system right here I repeated this tragedy may happen any moment. We are always on alert weather Trent Lott and Jill are having to miss school because of the shooting threat. As a student I am sick and tired of being forced the unsightly. I ready for change allowed me to return to becoming a normal high schooler and. Personally summing it is so exciting for me is to see my fellow students and I fell young Americans come together and put aside any difference they may have. Regardless of race religion sexuality orientation what have you. The kids are coming together and rallying around one message and that message is never again. Never again are we gonna allow gun violence in our schools never again are we gonna allow our students to feel unsafe. In an environment where they're just trying to get an education and never again. Are we going to allow our lawmakers to listener contributions over their constituents.

