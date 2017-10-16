200-pound tortoise evacuated from wildfires in wheelbarrow

A search and rescue team led by Napa County Animal Control lifted a 200-pound tortoise into a wheelbarrow to get it to safety amid the Northern California fires.
0:24 | 10/16/17

Transcript for 200-pound tortoise evacuated from wildfires in wheelbarrow
