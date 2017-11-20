Transcript for 33 people injured in cosmetics factory explosion

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a pair of explosions and that massive fire at that cosmetic factory be thick black smoke. Can be seen as that plant burned the flames were fueled by the highly flammable chemicals used in nail polish. This shelter in place order that was issued has been lifted firefighters say the air in the area is not believed to be hazardous but the fire did leave. Thirty people injured including seven firefighters one person still unaccounted for. The investigation is continuing right now and winds are going to go and check in with I what is your part of Sandra Bob when she is live in over with much more on those injuries Sandra. Yet Liz and look this is put -- but doctors here say it could have been a whole lot worse. When you consider the size of that fire the intensity of that fire when you consider the fact that there were two explosions. When you consider that hazardous chemicals that were burning in that fire. They say everyone in Bob's. Dodged a bullet. They're thick black smoke was visible for miles as best responders raced to the scene very much international. A 52000. Square the cosmetics factory and warehouse in new Windsor. An initial explosion reportedly triggered the fire a second blast follows a I don't know if company's novel. And this happened to mention the brand's reach 300. He's been evacuated Steve. Hazmat crews battled the wind whipped flames 120. Firefighters and all the multiple agencies. The injured were rushed his statements Cornwall hospital in nearby Newburgh ribbon thirty patients there the head of emergency described most of those injuries as non life threatening. The most common we're seeing is inhalation. Secondary to the smoke exposure and heat exposure so a lot of people coming in with some respiratory distress. As wells burning sensation in their through their chest. Seven firefighters. Tenet who fondled permit with the new book fire department he suffered a fractured ankle outside the hospital. You rock wall came down. My guess after the explosion came down on him and he fractured his right ankle so. We still blessed because it could have been so much worse. Not doctors here say interesting a lot interestingly enough. Half the people that were brought from that fire seemed came in ambulances and the other half either walk down and that were brought ended personal vehicles. In fact they are telling anyone to Knight who lives near that Bradley worked bad bangui was in the in the area while that I was burning if they have any symptoms of cough respiratory problems. They should come into the emergency room. And they checked out we're live in Neubauer and several book with channel seven Eyewitness News.

