This 52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week

More
The man, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum's -- an ice cream shop and burger restaurant -- in McKinney, Texas. He said usually gets a ride back home from work, but to get there, he has to walk over a bridge and through several highways.
1:29 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This 52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week
Every morning. Five days a week. Don't think we're right. Overdrive I think. I haven't lost. The main up there. He walked with the everyday. No money. This canyon bottom part loan. Life. I think knocking down them lines. You gotta get up keep going. And damage the life. And we'll tell you. Wow. It's. Fumbling. I will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45671519,"title":"This 52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week","duration":"1:29","description":"The man, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum's -- an ice cream shop and burger restaurant -- in McKinney, Texas. He said usually gets a ride back home from work, but to get there, he has to walk over a bridge and through several highways.","url":"/US/video/52-year-texas-man-walks-12-miles-work-45671519","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.