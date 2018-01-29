Transcript for 71-year-old man says airline crew hit and tied him up for sitting in the wrong seat

Relatives say David Lucas Sony is still not himself after spending four days in the hospital. He is home but he says he still doesn't understand why he was allegedly beaten and tied down a flight last week UW follow. It should look yeah. It was his first time ever on an airplane who Casone shows the bandages on his wrists and ankles he says were caused by wires where they tied him up. He has scrapes on his face is well he was flying from Nigeria through Dubai to Chicago for the first time to join his wife here. But shortly after leaving Jabari he ran into trouble on the plane. What if Felicia level at which it calls its debts he. Got accused of factual openly about his second row seat and doubles. The whole. Reason the family's attorney compares he is soon to last April when. Cell phone video captured images of doctor David Dow being dragged off the United Airlines flight there was overbooked. Dell eventually settled with the airline but this time. The attorney says was much worse hookah Sony was restrained for eight hours without food or water. Taken by ambulance to a hospital when the plane arrived. It wouldn't. Animals are not allowed to be tightened down below was locked up for you on being an inch of this magnitude. There's some appointed John Garcia ABC seven Eyewitness News.

