Aaron Hernandez's family attends private funeral in Connecticut

Family members of former New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez are saying goodbye at a private funeral this afternoon in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.
Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's family attends private funeral in Connecticut
