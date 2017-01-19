Transcript for A Look Ahead at Today's Confirmation Hearings

I'm ABC Serena Marshall welcome back to the senate halls and you can see behind the line right here they are all waiting to get in today hearing for governor Rick Perry. Who is up for confirmation for Department of Energy. Everett an energy if you don't know Rick areas. And to heal a history lesson you probably remember him. Brown dean the governor of Texas he's governor was fifteen years when the longest serving governors have not be longest. And it you probably also known from Dancing With The Stars ABC show only made it three weeks into the program before he would cut. I also known best for running for president in 2012. And again this past election 2016. And 2012. Governor Perry had it when those oops moments. He was it. Speaking for it was cut commenting on one of their pre debate that the RNC where he said he wanted to cut plan programs from the government. One of those programs the Department of Energy he is currently up for confirmation to the great inside these sorcery here. A now if you don't know what the Department of Energy is I'm gonna give you a little bit of a background on that now. China its moment he said he expected to come on today and say they actually. After being briefed how much it means he does the Department of Energy has vital functions and Erik Bratt recommending it inordinately elimination. According to the New York Times Governor Perry and he accepted the nomination for the Department of Energy. Thought it was a global ambassador flailing gaffe in actuality the department of energy and the vast national security com they're responsible for the nuclear weapons. At the United States not maintaining and refurbishing the nuclear stockpile. Well also thwarting Hitler nuclear proliferation and maintaining. Meaning nuclear production facilities and oversee National Laboratories that look towards the future and investments in the future not only nuclear nuclear technology. It also calls or some other government functions. Two thirds of their budget goes towards nuclear maintained about stockpile still has a vast responsibility within the United States government. And it really serious one and currently and is known yet is the current secretary for that department. Now he comes from MIT department at that it's a background and nuclear physics. And secretary Perry if he is confirmed as secretary will be coming and as one of only two in the government did not have a background in this field. But we expect Republicans are Billy points in his work. And intact says they have one of their own electrical power grids in Texas that is that as governor he would oversee. Now what do you think they're gonna come up wit and talk about in this hearing one thing we expect to hear from the Democrats and the committee. They want to know about that questionnaire out you'll remember. Come transition team sent a questionnaire to the Department of Energy asking for. Who was working fine and climate work and they expect to go to secretary that it sees me governor Cary asked him about a questionnaire. What the purpose of it wise they also talks plan to talk about that it could access pipeline. Governor Perry is on the board of Energy Transfer Partners billion of the folks constructing the Dakota Texas pipeline he currently sits on the board. Sniper security that's also a big point it's going to be coming up in this hearing. And the vulnerability of those rigs in the United States. As the Department of Energy secretary he be overseeing all those electrical grids. And of course we expect the Republicans talk about reducing high energy costs energy and her innovation and means for Hydro power in the future. Now you can see they're starting to slowly let people into this hearing. Behind those doors. If you get a little bit of a peek inside that room are gearing up. Trip. When the last senators entering the room right now. Or. Now I just secretary Nina do the current Department of Energy secretary they refurbished the weapons. And decided not to modernize them modernization and refurbishment two different things according to the current secretary of the Department of Energy I not modernizing but refurbishing there are any new nuclear tests but. The preakness up today governor Perry's remarks today we can't expect to talk about modernization. Now modernizing nuclear arsenal in the United States would actually set us up to compete in another arms race with. Russia and China kind of course that's something it. President elect Donald Trump has said he would like to see it possibly as another arms race. So you can expect your a lot of fellow cop with the future of nuclear power in manipulate nuclear weapons systems. And the United States and we're gonna leave you outside to stay out here and leave you inside with that hearing and that confirmation for it. Governor Perry's Department of Energy gets under way.

