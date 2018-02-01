Alabama firefighters recreate famous ball drop

More
The Anniston Fire Department used one of their own to slide down a fire pole wrapped in lights.
3:00 | 01/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alabama firefighters recreate famous ball drop
And I. Good. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52101871,"title":"Alabama firefighters recreate famous ball drop","duration":"3:00","description":"The Anniston Fire Department used one of their own to slide down a fire pole wrapped in lights.","url":"/US/video/alabama-firefighters-recreate-famous-ball-drop-52101871","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.