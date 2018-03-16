-
Now Playing: Soviet-born Trump adviser talks about efforts to build in Russia
-
Now Playing: US imposes sanctions on Russia for election meddling
-
Now Playing: White House denies new staff shakeup reports
-
Now Playing: Florida college president reacts to bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: Investigators search for cause of Florida bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: Alaska Airlines pilot sues airline, alleging that co-pilot drugged and raped her
-
Now Playing: FIU bridge collapse: At least 4 killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida college col
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tim Tebow says homeschooling made him 'different' in a 'good way'
-
Now Playing: NASA study reveals gene changes between twin astronauts
-
Now Playing: East Coast eyes possible 4th nor'easter for early next week
-
Now Playing: Church shooter's sister arrested after social media post
-
Now Playing: 'Instant bridge' that collapsed in Miami supposed to last 100 years
-
Now Playing: Scary scene as camper dangles from interstate overpass
-
Now Playing: 1 worker missing after chemical mixing plant explosion: Police
-
Now Playing: Felix Sater: I'm only guilty of trying to build the world's tallest building
-
Now Playing: 2 FIU bridge collapse victims in critical condition
-
Now Playing: Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, fatalities confirmed
-
Now Playing: Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
-
Now Playing: 8 vehicles trapped under FIU pedestrian bridge
-
Now Playing: What is the 'March of Our Lives'?