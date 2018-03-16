Alaska Airlines pilot sues airline, alleging that co-pilot drugged and raped her

An Alaska Airlines pilot is suing her employer, claiming the airline is liable for the actions of her co-pilot, whom she alleges drugged and raped her in June.
0:50 | 03/16/18

Transcript for Alaska Airlines pilot sues airline, alleging that co-pilot drugged and raped her
Veteran pilot for Alaska Airlines has been suspended amid accusations that he drugged and raped his. Female co pilot during an overnight layover. In a new lawsuit filed against the airline Betty Pena claims fifty year old Paul and Julie and took her to his hotel room after buying her two glasses of wine. That made her black out she says she woke up hours later and noticed her close missing. I silent night stands on my black and purse and openness to see my phone was Mexican feelings. And my underwear or in my purse. Popular I have my who earn perks and never done anything like that. To pay says she's not alone should call sexual assault a pervasive problem in the airline industry. Alaska Airlines says are taking the case seriously captain Angeline has not responded to our request for comment.

