Transcript for 'Ambushed and Shot' Arizona State Trooper Helped by Passer-By

At about forked when he AM. A citizen called in from mile post 81 just west to California contrary to speaks to California and he advised the operator. That he is vehicle had been shot from somebody within the median of the roadway on I ten. The trooper was conducting a another traffic stop left that traffic stop and began to travel westbound and I tend towards California two investigate this is call for service. When he reached mile post 89. He discovered a roll over collision at that location. He immediately began to block off the lane of traffic there was an injured female. Off. The edge of the roadway and rolled over vehicle. As a trooper exited his vehicle began to lay out flares it appears at this point that he was ambushed by N the suspect. In the initial confrontation this suspect shoots the trooper in the shoulder right chest area at least one time possibly twice. Disabling the use of the troopers write short right hand and right arm fight and shoes immediately after that. The suspect is getting the better of the trooper and is on top of him in men and Shrek and troopers had on the pavement. And on him ball third party stops. Gets out asked if he needs anything to trip persists please help me and massive the the atom ball third party for help. That person retreats back to his vehicle removes his own weapon from the vehicle confronts a suspect. Given a mortars to stop assaulting the officer. The suspect refuses the and ball third party fires. Striking and killing the suspect. So. This citizen picks up the police radio and starts asking for help and immediately more resources responded to scene. So what we have here at the hospital right now is we have a deceased female who was apparently ejected from the rolled over vehicle. We have a suspect who is also deceased. From gunshot wounds from then Walter party. My troopers in stable condition. In conscious I have not had the opportunity. To speak with the the citizen. And I would just say that at this point thank you because I don't know that my trooper would be alive today without his assistance.

