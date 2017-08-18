At least 1 American killed in Spain attacks

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death of one American.
0:35 | 08/18/17

Transcript for At least 1 American killed in Spain attacks
Want to acknowledge that we have now received word and confirmed that one American citizen. In the terrorist attacks and spying. Amongst those who have been killed. We're still confirming the injuries and deaths of others. But obviously we express our deepest sympathies. To the loved ones. This individual. And obviously they'll others who have been known groups suffered loss of life. And we offer our thoughts and prayers and to their families as they're going to be dealing with a very very tough few days ahead of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

