Transcript for Anthony Bourdain's worst advice he's ever received

Ask everybody this what is the worst advice you perceive us. And here are air. Own. To do was show. Because it would be easy and then I'd nickel on. You know was crucial expected it was called the layover it was easily the most successful show I've ever done in my career. Of I get it because they told me it would be fast. Easy. And profitable. And this was the worst decision government and I didn't I didn't do it for love. I didn't do for any kind of passion I wasn't interested. I did it for the money I did it because it sounded like who would be easy. And it is it merely. Pounded the joy of telling stories making television. This. For me. For a lot of people have been very happy news show but for me it was really a crossroads where I determined. I don't care how successful this love or how easy supposedly easy or how profitable I will never ever ever use again I'd rather go back into which more or. And what convinced you after that to come back. To TP. Well I was able to I was fortunate to have options I was able to go back to do with the kind of television loved. Who's you know. Slower. Or personal self indulgent. To do anything until stories that I wanted to go wrong and you know what the level was which was really. Market driven you know I was given the people what they want it's. I'm not about to have all ha obviously.

