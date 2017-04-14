Transcript for April 15, 2013: Boston Marathon bombing special report

This. Isn't BBC news. Special. Good afternoon I'm George Stephanopoulos in New York were interrupting your program because you have been two explosions today. At the Boston Marathon two explosions near the finish line to short while ago he seated scene right there explosions right by the finish line. The winners had passed several hours before. Some stragglers were coming by that several people on the scene are said to be injured. One man whose bid number was 175 to wait frank Wright of North Carolina said there are a lot of people down. You see the commotion right there in Boston today of course the Boston Marathon one of the premier sporting events in the country. To light explosions near the finish line in short sequence. We have ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas on the phone right now PRI know this is just happened minutes ago. Get any indication from any one of justice and Homeland Security about what might be behind this. But you say right now the FBI just department and all that security officials are trying to get information from the scene sending out that there. Try to get additional information see exactly what might have transpired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.