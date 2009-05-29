Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: 30 years later, Etan Patz's father speaks out

Did you and your wife ever think about moving. Ever don't. Now we should be here for him I think that I was probably in the bathroom shaving and time went out the door. Did your wife take it it's on down the elevator now since we're only in the third for we use the stairs at some point in every parent slide if they send their children to school alone. Think we do too early obviously we did. Was very familiar territory this was a very safe neighborhood when dilemma money aside when the 21. Had to be at least three X long. You'll recall and she said that time had not come home from school. I was probably down here in about fifteen minutes into them. Came up here and it's all still right there isn't at some point he must have realized. That. Things were going bad. Can I still. I still get angry with the few. That this home must tell. When he realized he was betrayed. So that was the first time it was a real connection. Between horrible person. Can fail. Why didn't the cops jump ball. Have to pass the costs it was a horrible man. He was no longer used along with suspect that far far. I could go back thinking that. Maybe there's still hope somewhere I liked it well Jose Ramos to jail. Some samples. Just to remind them still thinking. But he did. The thought of him walking out of jail in Pennsylvania for me. Let's just shake. He should never be alone. Back on the streets again. You do that every year I do that every. Send them the the missing poster. I'm. I type one line on the back and same line every every year. What did you do my little boy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.