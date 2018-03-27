Transcript for Arizona suspends Uber's driverless car testing after deadly accident

There's new fallout from a deadly accident a mall in a self driving Hoover car near Phoenix a woman died this month after being struck by the car which was being tested on the road. Now Arizona's governor has suspended further testing by Hoover self driving vehicles the state had a welcome Hoover and other companies promising new regulations. During that testing. Meanwhile in Hoover driver says he was using the company's app when it sent him down these stairs at a supermarket in San Francisco know what was heard. The driver says the store said it redesign its parking lot.

