Transcript for Army vet says VA hospital left scalpel inside his abdomen after 2013 surgery

An army veteran is suing VA hospital in Connecticut saying some left a scalpel. Inside his body after surgery Glenn for a turner. A bridge for had surgery in west agent when he thirteen. After years of abdominal pain and dizziness he went back to the VA and that is where an X ray showed the images. That scalpel turner had to undergo another surgery to remove. The instruments.

