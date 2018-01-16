Army vet says VA hospital left scalpel inside his abdomen after 2013 surgery

Glenford Turner, 61, went to a West Haven hospital on March 29 of last year because he was suffering from dizziness as well as long-term abdominal pain, the Faxon Law Group said in a press release.
Transcript for Army vet says VA hospital left scalpel inside his abdomen after 2013 surgery
An army veteran is suing VA hospital in Connecticut saying some left a scalpel. Inside his body after surgery Glenn for a turner. A bridge for had surgery in west agent when he thirteen. After years of abdominal pain and dizziness he went back to the VA and that is where an X ray showed the images. That scalpel turner had to undergo another surgery to remove. The instruments.

