Transcript for Asia Kate Dillon discusses identifying as non-binary

Identifies non by an airy and I play Taylor Mason on Showtime's. Hello I'm Taylor. But from mounds I think there's and them gone by and there is a term used by some people myself included. Who feel it their gender identity falls outside he traditional box. It's always been something I've thought about before I even had language to put to it you know what what is gender identity and why are things put into two primary categories. And done when I got the script for billions and the character played down for ten. Send email and non hi Mary. You know a little light bulb went off in my head after I decided well how can those things co exist and are they difference and then. And did a little bit of research and discovered that the you know female is in a sign sex and ends you know not liners in reference to gender identity. Different it finely helped me. To have put language to a feeling that I had to mind. Representation is important. For a couple reasons one. Sometimes you have to see the thing to know that it exists and those that that the beaten for the season. News and also you know film and television. Media in general has such a wide reach so there's a really great opportunity to. To reach places that. Maybe you know maybe there's a fair person in the town that they don't. They don't feel comfortable are safe but coming out frankly and you know the only representational feel that they happen. That's the power. My life has changed since I'm coming out us on buying any. In many ways. And we think the most profound ways in which changed but I feel the most free. Visiting my. And what could await them. Italy's. You eat but it's for. Everyone's life. Or created and and ultimately I think it inspires other people. Live and if it. If people are struggling with their gender identities. I don't have you know. And and I hear you and I know that you are. And that there are people in your life to care deeply about you. And you are beautiful and you can always. You know follow people on social media watch billions you know having that representation insulin that you can relate to. I know speaking from experience can feel. Muscle loans to give you that. A little bit of support that union is when your feeling like it's too hard.

