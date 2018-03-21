Transcript for Austin bombing suspect identified

The suspect in a string of bombings that terrorized Austin is there as members of the Austin police department swat team approach to be a goal. The suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle police able to close and all the man who sources identified as 24 you'll Marc Anthony Condit. With a couple witnesses and surveillance video from a FedEx retail store in southwest Austin with a suspect ship at least one explosive device. He also shipped a second package from that same store. But this one didn't explode. Forty say that second package provided investigators with significant clues today they're very capable law enforcement. The manhunt is over but police fear there might be more bombs. As we don't know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours and therefore we still need to remain vigilant. To ensure that no other packages are devices have been left through the community. Police say they don't know if Condit acted alone in the five bombings and the motive is also unclear. Condit is believed to be responsible for planting three package bombs on doorsteps in neighborhoods killing two people. A fourth and more sophisticated bomb detonated next to a street in a residential subdivision and was triggered by a tripwire strung over a sidewalk. A fifth bomb exploded Tuesday at a FedEx distribution center about an hour south of Austin. And at a different FedEx center in Austin authorities found that six device they're did not detonate. Right now investigators are at what is believed to be comments home north of Boston looking for evidence in this bombing spree. Marcus Moore ABC news Lugar bill Texas.

