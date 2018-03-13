-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion in Austin kills teen, injures woman
-
Now Playing: Police warn Austin residents of suspicious boxes after 3 package explosions
-
Now Playing: Austin bombings could be connected, officials say
-
Now Playing: Pilot survives helicopter crash in NYC river that killed all 5 passengers
-
Now Playing: What O.J. Simpson said about night of ex-wife's murder in previously unseen interview
-
Now Playing: 2006 OJ Simpson interview set to air for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Residents brace for 3rd nor'easter in less than 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Images show smiling passengers moments before fatal helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: City on edge after 3 mysterious bombings in less than 2
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tom Brady says a 'real love for the sport' has kept him from retiring
-
Now Playing: Video shows smiling passengers as they take off on doomed helicopter flight
-
Now Playing: Fertility expert explains the dangers of recent fertility clinic machine malfunctions
-
Now Playing: Police name person of interest in college student's homicide
-
Now Playing: US Navy sends submarines to Arctic for icy exercises
-
Now Playing: Watch boy's incredible reaction to finding out he's going on vacation
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in cold case from 1986: Authorities
-
Now Playing: 5 dead after New York City helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Toys 'R' Us stores could shut down this week
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady speaks out about Super Bowl loss
-
Now Playing: Blizzard warnings issued for Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine