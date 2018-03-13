Transcript for Austin bombings could be connected, officials say

We're gonna turn right now toss in Texas where two people have been killed. In three mysterious package bombings the latest explosions came just miles apart from each other a thirties believe serial bomber is on the loose. And they're not ruling out the possibility that the bombings are hate crimes. This morning at 151000 dollar reward for information into mysterious explosions rocking Austin, Texas it was just a lie out. Let out boom for the third time in ten days packages containing bombs have been left at homes just miles apart. Investigators believe the blast could be racially motivated. We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages. Belonged to African Americans so we cannot rule out. That hate crime is at the core of this but we're not saying that that's the calls as well. One of the explosions killing a seventeen year old African American teen and injuring a woman. When they opened a package they discovered on their front porch. We are suitable to our orbit or it just hours after that blast another one. Critically injuring a semi five year old Hispanic woman who opened the package. All of us and we just heard an explosion. And I just fountain like move the ground. And that's what we walked out and we saw the smoke and the lady named by. The latest explosions now make a total of three this month the loan the first killing 39 year old Anthony house. Police say packages were not sent by mail but were left on front porch is in the middle of the night. And they say the devices show a certain amount of sophistication. And are powerful enough to cause extensive damage inside the homes. These devices can explode in many ways either by being moved to right being open if you see something that's out of place. Do not handle it. Some good advice rate there in the latest bombings coincide with the SXSW. Festival in Austin which of course brings 400000 people to that city. But neither explosion was snared the festival's. Events.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.