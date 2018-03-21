Transcript for Austin serial bombing suspect left 25-minute 'confession' on phone: Police

Half at this point 88. Record. That says this incident made it is about 45. Or. Where he talks about what he has. Classified as affection. This was on the phone that we found in his possession. Early this morning. After we had the officer involved in shooting after he detonated that bomb that he had with him. On this recording. This suspect describes. The six bombs that he constructed. With the level of specificity that he identified. The differences among those six bombs. We have the usual long that they all had similarities which they. An on this recording he identified what those differences war. I know everybody's interest in a motive in understanding why. And we are never going to be able to put a ration behind these acts but what I can certainly having listened to that recording. He does not at all mention. Anything about terrorism. Nor does he mention anything about hate. But instead. It is the outcry they vary. Challenged young man. Talking about challenges in his personal life that let in to this point. Based on what we heard on the recording. He described the six devices and we every covered those six devices. He also described the seventh device. That being the one he had on him early this morning that he detonated as our officers approached causing. The explosion in the ultimate officer involved shooting that took place. We still want our community to remain vigilant as we all we issued a given day and time in which we live now. And I also want to let the community NATO. He described. Seven explosive devices. And we have identified and NN and are no longer in plight of seven devices. I think it's important that we put that out and the community be aware we do want to remain vigilant but we have accounted for the devices that we have known out.

