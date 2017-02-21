Transcript for Baby kangaroo rejected by mom gets help from humans

It all started on Tuesday. When a Libya are primaries found a baby kangaroo on the cold floor the joy it was too small and pretty much helpless. To get back in touch buyers out. I don't. Not sure how long she sat on the concrete steps were taken to place the DOE back with her mom we caught the mom and I immediately placing Andrew back and approach. But issue and figured issues to work. And enjoy it was chilly kangaroos tend to stressed out when they're not surrounded by their family says zoo keepers took matters into their own hands. Ashton of that mansion fluids. And it warmed her up there. Until I finish work and in England Goddard. And started thinking 29 years of never the situation. So what does it hate to hand raise a baby crew academy unique thing about there's actually for a different types of formula that air time so there's different stages kind of what state are light they're what's for me they're gonna get. So we have to transition into each front. For each stage of her life. Well we have a little polyps that they bought actually in the zoo keepers and it kind of word around. Round of and it bounces up and down and that kind of develop some mussels and so forth so we can. Become that you can groups. Little olive here will be introduced her kangaroo family starting next month and will be on display for the public to see in the summer. And mater town Keeley Schmidt KF that's why news.

