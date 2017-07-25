Ballet dancer found fatally shot in car wreck

More
Dallas police say they have no leads in the death of Darrell Cleveland.
1:33 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ballet dancer found fatally shot in car wreck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48837051,"title":"Ballet dancer found fatally shot in car wreck","duration":"1:33","description":"Dallas police say they have no leads in the death of Darrell Cleveland.","url":"/US/video/ballet-dancer-found-fatally-shot-car-wreck-48837051","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.