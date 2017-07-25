-
Now Playing: Ballet dancer found fatally shot in car wreck
-
Now Playing: Are there great white sharks in New York City?
-
Now Playing: Tinder couple whose 3 years of messages went viral meets for 1st time on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Teacher panhandles to raise funds for school supplies
-
Now Playing: Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
-
Now Playing: Teen arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
-
Now Playing: Flash floods cause damage across the country
-
Now Playing: Camper overturns on New Jersey highway
-
Now Playing: Survivor of alleged human-smuggling case says he knew trip would be dangerous
-
Now Playing: Police investigating deadly car crash allegedly livestreamed by the driver
-
Now Playing: Video of military wedding goes viral
-
Now Playing: Police standoff in Missouri leaves a carjacking suspect dead
-
Now Playing: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner meets privately with Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Now Playing: Human smuggling horror discovered in Texas death trap
-
Now Playing: Baby born after collision can see clearly for 1st time, thanks to glasses
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding inundates New Orleans
-
Now Playing: New York kayak murder case: Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in fiance death
-
Now Playing: 35-pound cat poses with adopted family in wedding photos
-
Now Playing: Harrowing details revealed in deadly Texas human-smuggling case