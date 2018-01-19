Baltimore police looking for suspects caught on video beating, burning cat

A local resident who saw the incident unfold worries people could be next.
Transcript for Baltimore police looking for suspects caught on video beating, burning cat
Teens smiling and laughing as they abuse this cat that's either already dead. We're close to it. And I can't hit the opium because it wouldn't be pulled couldn't sit in light of those who do everything to if you want them. Throwing cinder blocks and its head lighting and on fire with cigarette lighters. People live in the area didn't want to be identified but say the teens have been causing trouble for months. These five faces released by police from a surveillance camera that caught them in the act. It would be. Don't hang him bounce back Saturday live pictures towards my kid I don't know we parents all. It was parked next week's cares you know you. Kiel might use it goes beyond kids being kids don't sleep disputes being cute. I think it's the six in the open these groups accused of spying Invacare. And I guess to his right will be used you gave it an excuse for what groups. They fear could be all right you don't know what you're doing when she doesn't see them get aggressive towards other people but this disregard for life is troubling when they start. She'll live animals actually sort it was. She hopes this story gets to them and their parents aren't just felt good here respectful people. Demand Frist got gas of which you want to Marcos home you don't. Treated like yours she served it to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

