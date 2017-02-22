Banner reading 'Refugees welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty

A banner reading "Refugees welcome" was put up illegally on the base of the Statue of Liberty Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
0:27 | 02/22/17

Comments
Yes and your reaction overnight as a trap administration follows through on a promise to crack down on illegal immigration the Department of Homeland Security is now focusing on detention and deportation. Of undocumented. Immigrants especially those charged or convicted of a crime that move along with impending changes to the immigration band led to this. Activists managed to for the refugees' welcome sign at the base of the statue of liberty the National Park Service is now trying to figure out who's responsible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

