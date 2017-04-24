Bill O'Reilly's podcast to return after Fox News star's ouster

O'Reilly is set to release the latest episode of his podcast "No Spin News" on Monday night.
0:26 | 04/24/17

All controversial talk show host Bill O'Reilly is ready to step back into the spotlight tonight releasing his first spin zone podcast since he was fired. Fox News cut a right a last Wednesday amid repeated allegations of sexual harassment. A Reilly says as allegations are completely unfounded. This podcasts will be posted on his personal web site tonight at 7 o'clock it's available to premium members who pay. Fifty dollars a year.

