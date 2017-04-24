Transcript for Bill O'Reilly's podcast to return after Fox News star's ouster

All controversial talk show host Bill O'Reilly is ready to step back into the spotlight tonight releasing his first spin zone podcast since he was fired. Fox News cut a right a last Wednesday amid repeated allegations of sexual harassment. A Reilly says as allegations are completely unfounded. This podcasts will be posted on his personal web site tonight at 7 o'clock it's available to premium members who pay. Fifty dollars a year.

