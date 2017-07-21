Blind, burned dog finds home with firefighter-in-training

The animal had been tortured but is now getting a second chance at life in a loving home.
1:11 | 07/21/17

Transcript for Blind, burned dog finds home with firefighter-in-training
They was so overwhelming scene his body seen the burns seen how severe it was. And here's Cecil died in an incredible amount of pain but still would rank as tail at us so. We knew that the stock was meant for great things after just meeting him for a very short period of time. She's good. Well when I took home I actually thought it was gonna really bump and that everything. That we kind of baby proof that would like Farrah pharma basks in goers and but he really doesn't run and anything he'd stick his nose on the wall and walks down an. And he smiled hour is that many knows where the Taurus and he just walks and it. She's good for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

