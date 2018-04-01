Blizzard brings 'total whiteout' conditions to New Jersey

More
The "bomb cyclone" blizzard hit Asbury Park, New Jersey, with 50 mph winds and heavy snowfall.
5:05 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blizzard brings 'total whiteout' conditions to New Jersey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52142555,"title":"Blizzard brings 'total whiteout' conditions to New Jersey","duration":"5:05","description":"The \"bomb cyclone\" blizzard hit Asbury Park, New Jersey, with 50 mph winds and heavy snowfall.","url":"/US/video/blizzard-brings-total-whiteout-conditions-jersey-52142555","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.