Transcript for Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire

Perry right now we've we are back in the process. A recovery mode. Of the six. Unaccounted for children. I can deported this time that we have recovered five. And we're still working right behind us six. Down at this time. I do not have the age you agendas of the children at this time there. Actually being packaged up. With the medical examiner. We'll be able to try to get some information further. From the medical examiner as far as the aged and gender of the children. That we are covering I gave you. Ages and genders of the on account accounted for earlier. So you pretty much to be able to figure out if we get the sixth when when we have them all. Apparently right now we have a cadaver dog on the scene assisting us and hopefully we'll be successful two. During the six tell. And as opposed. I'll take a few questions you have any at this time. There. Are we found. Found three on the second floor level. And she won the first order.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.