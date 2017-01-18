-
Now Playing: No Bond for Woman Accused of Kidnapping Newborn
-
Now Playing: Next Chapter: Obamas' Planned Move to Kalorama Surprises Longtime Resident
-
Now Playing: Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood
-
Now Playing: President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning Sentence
-
Now Playing: West Coast Expects Major Winter Storm
-
Now Playing: Betsy DeVos Cites 'Grizzlies' Over Question About Guns in Schools
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama's Influence on Fashion and Culture
-
Now Playing: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at Birth Speaks Out for 1st Time
-
Now Playing: Former President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Police Capture Man Who Allegedly Killed Orlando Cop in Abandoned Home
-
Now Playing: Former DC Councilmember Kevin Chavous Calls Betsy DeVos 'A True Champion for Children'
-
Now Playing: Two Sisters Found Alive More Than 30 Years After Being Kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Shooter in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Airport Attack Held Without Bond
-
Now Playing: National Education Association's Mary Kusler on Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: The Washington Center Hosts Inauguration Seminar on National Security
-
Now Playing: 10% Happier: George Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: Strangers Help 108-Year-Old Stay in Nursing Home
-
Now Playing: In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era
-
Now Playing: Strangers to Swap Wedding Dresses After Mix-Up
-
Now Playing: Uncle of Noor Salman: 'She's Innocent'