No Bond for Woman Accused of Kidnapping Newborn

The judge set no bond for Gloria Williams on the kidnapping charge and set bail at $503,000 on the interference with custody charge, citing the unique circumstances and the gravity of harm alleged by prosecutors.
1:30 | 01/18/17

Despite being kidnapped as a newborn homeless man who still calls the woman accused of snatching her mom. All. She. Hello I'm factor no hate towards Powell. Authorities say Gloria Williams pretended to be an Earth Day and still matter go from a hospital in Jacksonville Florida just words after she was born I don't know where are Albania a cat won't have any day. Man ago who was named him a Mobley by her appearance became the subject of an international manhunt. Earlier this month DNA testing revealed the eighteen year old was not Williams is biological daughter. 51 year old Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping them go she made her first court appearance today and the judge offered no bail on the kidnapping charge. I end his pain which yelling wrong. Thought. She loved me. It. She kept me. Her eight years. After years of hope being man it was biological parents met her for the very first time last week but never. I always thought. Can't find I have nothing and the you don't even want. Alexis says she doesn't know when she will see Williams again she hopes it will be soon for now Williams remains in jail due back in court in three weeks. It was her eighteenth.

