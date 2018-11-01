Transcript for Boston Museum of Fine Arts hires bug-sniffing dog

And finally this morning may be safe to say that. Bus Museum of Fine Arts for having gone to the dollar. Yes of the museum's newest employee is using his keen sense of smell to sniff out some creepy crawlers that could pose a threat to its precious works of op. Sunshine act of our Boston station WC BB with the story. On the job worked bad ready and learning new skills fast. Riley just became the newest member of the MFA climber heirs are incredibly Smart and have a powerful sense of smell. That great nose hunted down our cameras profit everything job roaming the halls sniffing out votes and pass separated that you deal. Sticking after a small and it museum secure rallies that only twelve weeks old so he's actually doing pretty well just sitting there. Especially in a museum really like the fact he doesn't have a tail beat out other applicants. Hockey position of its buyer. We're not aware of any program like this and any museum yet but I and I'm not sure how intense of the interview process was but he was handpicked seem to be seeing Riley his job as a little more behind the scenes but he's already pretty popular. And we're overwhelmed by the popularity surrounded by paparazzi on his first day he may launch his own social media H. On the job training will take it here for now he's just working on sitting. Fetching and being adorable. Yet if day. Sean child not WCVB news center five. Ferguson they have all this priceless work of art they want to make sure that it doesn't get damaged and. And it had a worse how do you tell you know dog census color amazing to have them how the defense tried in humans. It's about the threat card.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.