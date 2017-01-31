Boy Scouts Will Allow Transgender Children Into Programs

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.
Year old juror learned more about the nominee consider very excited after learning that he can be a boy scout. He was born a girl but now identifies as a boy Maldonado joined the boy scouts of Secaucus but a month later was told he had to leave because he is not biologically a boy. His mother filed a lawsuit and the organization respond with a change in policy. Saying they will now except youth based on the gender on their application and want them to be. Comfortable live. How Diane. On my best and me is and look my I guarantee loans. Very articulate eight year old Joseph can now enjoy campaigns mores all the things many young children what to do all the activities involved in scout.

