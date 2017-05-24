Cadets celebrate Air Force Academy graduation

More
Wednesday was a day to celebrate for the 979 members of the U.S. Air Force Academy's class of 2017.
0:42 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cadets celebrate Air Force Academy graduation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47626448,"title":"Cadets celebrate Air Force Academy graduation","duration":"0:42","description":"Wednesday was a day to celebrate for the 979 members of the U.S. Air Force Academy's class of 2017.","url":"/US/video/cadets-celebrate-air-force-academy-graduation-47626448","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.