Transcript for Caged and Abandoned Dog Rescued From Winter Freeze

The dog is being cared for here at animal rescue league in Boston he's going to get a full exam this afternoon but so far. He's in good shape friendly and full of energy this little guy a bending yesterday is now being cared for by the animal rescue league in Boston a tad skittish. What's considering what he's been through. I would say that that would be completely understandable at the two year old she got soup mix was founded it cage homicide of downer avenue in Hingham late yesterday morning. Police say several supplies were left with the dog. It was cold surgeries out but it had a box beside the case with the dog's bowl dog food. Toys and talk blanket Hingham animal control brought the dog to the animal rescue league first hair there were no obvious injuries and appears to be healthy of course it was a dangerous situation. For the animal. Not only being in the elements but of course just being on the side of the road so if someone had not seen him. Could've turned out. This the dog does not have a microchip so police are trying to track down the owner or whoever was responsible. Animal cruelty charges may be filed despite leaving food and other supplies. He had done ticket abandoned toxic to our topic but for somebody take time to care enough about the dog paid for all those things with it. And wanted to stay with a dog and everything you need for the dock. And it just doesn't seem to make sense to why didn't talk. The rescue league and Hingham police have gotten many office and people who want to adopt the dog there right now he is not available while the investigation continues. In Boston's Eric on GW CVB news center five.

