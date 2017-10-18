California anticipates much-needed rain this week after catastrophic wildfires

A storm system is expected to move over the Pacific Northwest later this week and the trailing cold front will most likely bring some much-needed rain to northern California between Thursday and Friday, according to ABC meteorologists.
Transcript for California anticipates much-needed rain this week after catastrophic wildfires
Backers in Los Angeles have extinguish this fire at the Chevron oil refinery near LAX airport. There was concern the flames could spread to storage tanks people living nearby were told to close their windows. Across take a look at today's weather milder temperatures return to the northeast Italy sunny and warm across most of the country. Rain in the northwest some areas there could see more than a foot of rain over the next few days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

