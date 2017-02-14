Transcript for California continues attempts to fix the Oroville Dam so residents can return home

Efforts to repair the Orville DM continue crews are lifting massive bags of rocked by a Eric. And one after another eight endless procession of dump trucks querying huge boulders to the an effort governor Jerry Brown says he's watching closely. They're doing everything we can't get this. Dam in shape that they can return and they can live safely without fear. Nearly 200000 people under evacuation orders still not able to go home. I don't know how safe it really that's my issue and I just don't know now that I see everything down on there's a big possibility that. Everything might be kind and loving it back. And then there are those who say they're going to stick it out. Appeared somewhat reluctantly let. This is this is my home and I've lived here and tell me to my whole life it's kind of hard. Officials say the water levels in the lake are dropping but they still fear the worst what we're looking at this approximately he. Thirty foot wall of water that would be coming out of the lake. We now know back in 20053. Environmental companies warned state officials about problems with the audience Elway suggesting it's the armored. It Oracle Californian Don you back is ABC news.

