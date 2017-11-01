California Grandpa Recounts his Texas Drug Arrest

Phillip Blanton thought his medical marijuana license would be respected on a trip to visit his critically ill granddaughter in Texas. However, he was arrested for having marijuana and edible cookies in his car.
1:54 | 01/11/17

Comments
