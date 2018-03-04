Transcript for California lawmakers challenging lethal force law after Sacramento police shooting

This press conference is to announce the introduction of a first of its kind state law this bill today that is up a lot about myself and mr. McCarty. Is it had is introducing what reflects these principles. This policy authorizes police office to use deadly force only when it is necessary to prevent eminent and serious bodily injury idea. That is if it given the pop totality of the circumstances. There is no reasonable alternative to using deadly force. Which is including warnings verbal persuasion other nonlethal methods are resolutions or the escalation. We're not saying that law enforcement officers can never use deadly force. I want to stress that deadly force can be use but only when it is completely necessary.

