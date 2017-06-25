California residents use pool water to battle fire north of LA

More
Video shows California residents using pool water to battle flames threatening homes just north of Los Angeles.
0:59 | 06/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California residents use pool water to battle fire north of LA
Oh. Yeah. And a yeah. And I. A a a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48273934,"title":"California residents use pool water to battle fire north of LA","duration":"0:59","description":"Video shows California residents using pool water to battle flames threatening homes just north of Los Angeles.","url":"/US/video/california-residents-pool-water-battle-fire-north-la-48273934","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.