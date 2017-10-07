California wildfires send some 8,000 people fleeing

Fire officials said on Sunday 4,000 people evacuated and other 7,400 were told to prepare to leave their homes as a fire swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles north of Sacramento.
1:36 | 07/10/17

Transcript for California wildfires send some 8,000 people fleeing
