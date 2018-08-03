Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver

More
The deadly car fire was reported around 9 a.m. in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
0:23 | 03/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver
Also in New Jersey a car erupted in flames. After live power lines fell on Tom of the news chopper seven was over that scene is well on summit avenue and route to await in Franklin Lakes this morning. As you can see the fire totally got to their vehicle and sadly moments ago we've learned that the man inside that car. Did not survive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53614235,"title":"Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver","duration":"0:23","description":"The deadly car fire was reported around 9 a.m. in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.","url":"/US/video/car-burst-flames-driving-live-wires-killing-driver-53614235","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.