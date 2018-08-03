Transcript for Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver

Also in New Jersey a car erupted in flames. After live power lines fell on Tom of the news chopper seven was over that scene is well on summit avenue and route to await in Franklin Lakes this morning. As you can see the fire totally got to their vehicle and sadly moments ago we've learned that the man inside that car. Did not survive.

