The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the cat loosed upon John F. Kennedy International Airport last weekend has been caught and will be reunited with her owner.
Have lost cats at Kennedy Airport well it's been rescued. Pepper escaped from her owner more than a week ago terminal for as they prepared to board a flight China. Port Authority police spent days searching for the tabby and they finally were a Boldon Albert this afternoon. When a friend of peppers owners call the cats by her. Men to read. Me.

