Everybody had Devin Dwyer live at ABC news headquarters in New York Friday morning to you we are covering. All the major stories today here at ABC news on location across the country. A number of big let's get to you today we're out down in net Trenton Florida where two sheriff's deputies were killed overnight a tragic incident there will get the latest. Our were also lie in Washington reading through those call me memos and documents released by the Justice Department. I'm very big story there but I want to start. Also in Washington on the other cent a side of Pennsylvania Avenue down by the capitol that's where Serena Marshall is on this national school walkout date protesting gun violence. Serena congress is not in session but these students are not deterred. DeVon that cannot be said better these students are making sure their messages heard here today they started at the White House. Where they observed in nineteen minutes of silence a one. For every year since the Columbine massacre and and they marched. All the way from the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue to the capitol you can see we are literally. Just hundred yards or so away from the capitol right now it doesn't matter at members of congress are here because they're gonna make sure. They get the message they have boxes of letters that they have collected from across the country of students and gearing ranges. Some of the want they showed me where kids under the age of I. And Ehrlich. It's sad. You might think is the high school issue are even just a school and got an issue that this is an issue for the entire country she was from Washington DC NG we wanted them lawmakers to make sure that they knew. They she goes on lockdown in her school all the time because of gun incidents outside of the school grounds you can see these students couple hundred out hearing now. Many of them wearing orange to represent. Then the student it knew it. Brought that whole movement in colored suit. To light they wanted to make sure people knew that this was not going to go away is the color hunters Wear it deserves attention now the students is to the platform ray over here DeVon. They're going to be having speakers. They're gonna have a skater from Colin mind they're gonna have a couple from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas they're going to be reading some of those letters aloud. And then they'll be heading inside the capitol to give those letters directly to members of congress. And as they've said during that march for our lives the march 14 lockout. After two months after the market sentiment Douglas school shooting earlier this year. They are not going away and then not going to be going away anytime soon. Seven our rights arena and stand by there we're taking a look at some a number of pictures across the country seems played out like in Washington. You're taking a live look here it looks like out of Chicago students whether you meetings school there it's just after. 10 AM central time these walkouts were to happen at that time here's a live look at Atlanta lakeside high school worst evils in Sami is today huge crowd of students there. And we we CDC is playing out now from Philadelphia Atlanta Chicago. Minneapolis New York City. More than 2000 schools today on this nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre. And I want to go back to Chicago now that's for Alex Perez is is watching these students they just walked out Alex I give us a sense of the mood there and and what some of these students are saying. Hey Devin yet about 1003 right now forcing our first group of students walking out oranges when of the call it colors that's now part of the walk on as you can see these stated there. And rolling their signs here. Just coming out at 10 AM here as part of this you know national walk out across the country here Chicago about twenty schools are participating. Across the area with come this way I mean we can give you wish. A little bit of what they're holding here. Chicago student out walk out its ads as a black eyed matters sign there this is a Walter Payton college. Prep high school and we just talked to a couple of students here get -- idea of why it's important to be out here. OK right now. You give us an idea we're live on the airing her gives an idea of what it is exactly that you feel. It's important to be. Important. About the violence that affect people of color line and everything. OK and you guys will be marking today marking him marred. Graham parking and headed to the federal building after that right tell us about why it's important to be outside of that federal building woody going to be demand. Asking him lawmakers legislators annually in world. And it. And new. About words because right now. At an unprecedented about it Howard and it's important that our view. Our agenda. And it's really happening across the country today and AM every time zone. Tell us what does that show what does that mean that so many students are taking the time to participate in this. That people. Really really care if your they know. How much of evil and like so much a much of the right that that it is that it in net daily. Today's April 20 solemn anniversary of what happening column buying you guys were even born back then but it still affects you talk to us about that because you weren't there. You read about it but it's important. Actually. Mostly late day to day quietly if that people. Like it it's more of it it's very hairy. Sir. It tried hard to hear you now you can see some of the other students now joining you guys you're going to be walking. This way is right that whats gonna happened weeks ago. Now and it's cost the city. And then from there we will liking oh OK it does your name again. Okay asked about how many students you think they're going to be walking out huge group behind you here. I want. It is. It. And has the school today didn't you guys about getting in trouble walking out of the middle that. But I'd look that it. Acting. Upon it. Which if there. It there. Cancer thanks for talking just a good luck on the march today now Deb. You can see a huge group of students now we're walking with them a little bit here huge students they are holding signs. Essentially just walking out of the classroom they're all headed to a Chicago's grant park from here about twenty aerial schools students from about twenty area schools. Will be meeting at grant park where they plan to. Have a rally in and from that rally they're gonna move over to the federal building downtown again this is all about and rip warm. They want to change the laws these are young adults they say they want to be heard they would seize this moment after what happened in park when they wanna see that day a grim anniversary of what happened in common high school 1999. It's so they want to use their voices and and as you can see we've talked to that young lady little laudable we talked to many the other students and they say they are not going to be silenced they want to be heard. They want their voices to be heard and most importantly want to see change so they're ready to continue going witnessed as long as they need to and you can see this stream them. Students and it's still coming here outlets and it's what they thought about 300. It looks like our more than 300 students to us here and you can see. It is in the name it it's that while tipping college prep high school. They are walking out a college here when student as you heard told us that. The school has remained neutral in terms. Up punishing students who walk out on but it's an important issue for a lot of these young adults. And they see this as a special moment in their lives when of those things that they have to participated in and and walk out and be apart. But the stream of students here really showing no signs of a slowing down. Who we ask you guys when you guys a quick question about life support to be out there and and and walked today. Anybody time intimate white import to be here. Well you know has listed the course could be difficult to talk with them their remembers being about aids but even if some of them don't want to talk. They they they do what did. Send a message by being here by saying something and they are they are making this march over to to grand marquis can you tell us out why it's important BI here today. Of course the guys that a lot of these young students there are shy. A lot of them don't necessarily want to talk on camera but they want their voices to be heard blitzer on this week NC. There there are walking behind me here they may not necessarily want to speak on camera but they definitely do want to be heard. These are students. Who feel that it's time for them to continue to talk. Continue to make a point. That what has happened. In the country in terms. Gun crimes in terms. School shootings needs to end DeVon. Alex Perez in Chicago forced thanks so much obviously a city scarred by gun violence. No stranger to shootings at schools and elsewhere so many students pouring out there we see an aerial picture. On this national school walk out dated nineteenth anniversary of column by 2000 schools across the country participating today and as Alex said there and heard from the students demanding action from lawmakers this is about political action. On gun violence and let's head back to Washington now that's worse arena Marshall is she's been following this group of students from the White House to the capital that's where they are now. Serena give us a sense specifically. Of what these young students are calling for what do they want congress to do. DeVon they really want more action from congress on gun reform what congress did it back in March as part of that funding bill just simply. Wasn't enough that they want to they had got an attorney general has issued a directive. To classify bombs stocks as machine guns that is likely to be challenged in court and not hold up as they want the congressional action. On bum socks they want to see stricter rules when it comes to background checks of gun purchases. And what they're doing here they're just getting started with this program under which they're going to be reading a letter and didn't agree and lawmakers across the country I'm actually sitting DeVon. With a group of students he's students their local students from around the area. Now you guys all very aged couple your freshman. As freshmen. Here and quality. Team in its fifteenth sixteenth. And and a few even alive when Colin by then why not here today. Because this issues stuff happening there's shootings happening everyday he just said have been employed today we just received stopped its. Are you scared to go to school. In. I think knowing how it. Lincecum has not knowing how dangerous it is for the Kennedy school picked questioned that comment and that it. Because it really is an issue that everyone can. Like anyone that at some point in all together. You can't vote yet so what is the purpose can be now here are some critics say it's just an excuse for students to skip school lets your message to them. Excuse stresses of school we really care about this issue anything even noticed more than be clear is it urged people it's considered. Our promise and I. I. She that we really care about and eat that need them to go for it immediately scoreless until Tony Tony and we. What has your school your parents were of the senate are you been out here today. And high school and their parents actually been encouraging a lot of us they see the power behind this movement and they're trying to support and every so they can't. It will either as you can ahead inside trying to live some these letters to congress and and they aren't due already letters to congress. And planned to continue. You can hear every here avenue students they're not gonna go away quietly even if they can't vote going to be out here to lecture at the congress members hear them. Aesthetic just land and keep reading letters until they see real changes haven't. Serena terrific to hear their voices thank you so much for your reporting or for being there we know you follow the mall they huge story. Played out across the country today and we will I continue to follow about another big story we're following today in Florida also involving gun violence. I tragic shooting to the sheriff's deputies outside a Chinese restaurant inside a Chinese restaurant overnight. That's we find our Victor I can no he's outside the scene there Viktor bring us up to date on the latest in this investigation. And is there any motive at this hour. DeVon at this hour there is still no motive but we did just get an update from officials who now say that the shooter did not fire at these deputies. Through a window but actually walked inside the restaurant. And then started shooting killing those two deputies you can actually see two of those bullet holes right there that came. Out from the restaurant outside their exit polls that's latest septa we have from officials here but there's still no word on a motive. This all hyper on 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon. The deputies were inside that Chinese restaurant just eating lunch where the shooter walked inside and opened fire whose deputies were pronounced dead at the scene. When other deputies arrived they found a suitor dead as well for a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was inside his car now been identified as 59 year old John Hubert high note of bill Florida. Deputies who were killed Sargent Noel Ramirez and Taylor Lindsey Ramirez of bettering deputy and a loving father. 45 or when she was just beginning his career the sheriff calling them the best of the best this is a very small. Force here that Gilchrist county sheriff's office made up of less than thirty deputy state are all hurting healing process. Slow to get under way here right now with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating here but the big question Kevin. Why did the shooting do this why did he target those two deputies when they're simply just inside on duty eating lunch. He had just absolutely a tragic scene in you were to you were telling me earlier you're about fifty miles outside of Gainesville this is a really rural area in Trenton Florida. So shocking to so many people give us a sense of the response in the community there are messy some memorials behind you people must really be stunned by this. Yet that little memorial there people have been dropping off flowers I see some American flights or as well that's been going on all morning long. But the update that I just told you about from officials. Actually came from nearby agencies from a lot to accounting. And Levy county they're helping out here helping to kill Chris. County sheriff's office who apparently they're not even fielding calls right now to Gilchrist county sheriff's office less than thirty members that it has said. They're all home spending time with their families right now it's all in the nearby agencies coming together to help these. That's hurting department right and right arm. Victor canto there in Trenton Florida Victor thank you so much we understand that story another major story we're following today involving law enforcement of a different kind of former FBI director James call me those memos that he wrote. About his meetings with president trump being released overnight by the Justice Department. Huge huge trove of information and our Mike Levine a Justice Department and investigative reporter and producer in Washington mites with us now Mike. It tell us what these memos are for people who haven't been following this that closely. What are these how many are there and what's the significance of this investigation. Well as you said this is a series of with the president and in those in these emails and memos he. Details what those conversations were in discussions he had with the president including. The president's thoughts on on coney himself the president repeatedly told coming that he thought coming was a great guy and doing to jot doing a great job and of course. That's changed in May when he fired coming. But these these memos are important now because there are questions over whether the firing of Komi played or. Sort of allegedly played a role in obstruction of justice and whether the president tried to obstruct justice when he fired coming. It did anything in these documents surprise you might go we've heard so much of his story already. Obviously Komi sent a book tour he had that they going to be with George Stephanopoulos he's testified. We have heard his accounts but now we actually see them on paper and I imagine there's there are some new details there. Yet as use. We've heard a lot of this two things really awestruck knew no one was the it was that the evolution at the beginning of these memos the first conversations. In it. President trump is basically asking and urging co lead to investigate the allegations in the controversial steel dossier. Basically asking comito push this Russia probed further of course by the end were where. We know that that the president asked on me to shut down the investigation and allegations are that of course he is fired for obstruction of justice. Another up sort of evolution these memos that stuck out of me is in the beginning. Cody says that the president talked about how he had reservations about former national security advisor Mike wins judgment. Basically criticizing for an and by the end he was asking. Komi to shut down investigations and the plan calling Flynn a good guy. It's a little bit of a contradiction it seems there and the president's view certainly. Com and and the dossier as well we learned from from call me that you actually told the president that some of the dossier was cooperated right. Right. He said that of course. For some of the dossier to be corroborated just a little bit he's talking about I think when when officials say that some of the dossier has been corroborated they need more that the rust. That Russians were trying to interfere in our elections. That they had tried to co opt officials related to the campaign or others in the US but in terms of specific details in the dossier it had been corroborated corroborated. We still don't really know what those are. And the president today respond. Being Mike is you know two to these memos he's been tweeting that these proved once again. That there's no collusion that the former FBI director backed him up on that. But he once was very critical these memos called them fake memos do you think these help or hurt the president's case at this stage the truth is I. I've seen people on both sides saying it's Alps this hurts in my reading these numbers they don't really change any thing. There are largely as you said earlier there largely what we are in jail people can sit down and actually read. The work comb his words for themselves but we get we've already seen and heard from coming on these matters. Us and another big story all swirling around the Justice Department today last question for you Mike involves the former deputy director Andrew McCabe. Who was fired abruptly couple weeks ago end and now he could be under criminal prosecution we know you just met with his lawyers what are they saying this morning. Yeah his lawyers just had a meeting with a number of reporters in Washington they basically are accusing the president and others. Slandering McCain they say that the report that ended up getting McCain fired was totally flawed and they claim there's evidence that they hope to be able to make public to progress. Right Mike Levine in our Washington bureau ahead investigative reporter great journalists might make you so much for your analysis. Big story to keep while following here at ABC news another one we're following today up in Syracuse, New York that fraternity. It has now been suspended after those racist homophobic misogynist videos have been exposed. The fraternity is apologizing this morning arguably need as is there on the scene Ngo has an update for us GO. Hey there Devin we are here in Syracuse that right there that's the frat house the fate of how frat house. Where the video was recorded an after with or. Courted it was posted on a private FaceBook page a secret FaceBook page the university sought those so clearly wasn't so private they ended up getting their hands on this video. And the video the students are talking about hatred. Towards black people hatred. Towards Hispanics hatred towards Jews. They're even using all of these racial slurs sexist slurs homophobic slurs. And so that the university is calling this video. Extremely racist so immediately they say within a few hours after investigating confirming that this was indeed from this fraternity they ended up suspending this fraternity from the university. But people here the students they want to see the rest of the videos the university says it cannot release them the students have been protesting. We've seen students all across campus over the past couple a days they were protesting. The university though maintains that it just can't do it it just can't release those other videos the student newspaper though. Got a copy of that video that's how we've seen it that's how we've seen all of this so we're not gonna show you all of this video here for obvious reasons because. It we're talking about very very offensive material. But the fraternity has actually released a statement and in that statement the fraternity says. That this was actually taken out of context that this was a comedy skit that this was intended to make flawed. But the fraternity has actually released a statement and in that statement the fraternity says. That this was actually taken out of context that this was a comedy skit that this was intended to make flawed. Of people who have these stereo type that these students don't actually believe any of these horrible things but you know what. In talking to. These university officials like got to tell you I'm not sure if that's gonna make such a difference of that of that argument is gonna make such different and that's because of these university officials. Are very very angry about this and clearly. So are the students on campus so everybody is investigating this fraternities investigating the university's investigating. And they say the university officials say that this could even lead to the expulsion. Of some students here DeVon. We're continuing to following that major story today the national school walk out taking place across the country.

